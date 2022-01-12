Book Nook: Poor Will's Almanack for 2022
Vick Mickunas has a fun chat with fellow WYSO contributor Bill Felker.
Every week you can hear Bill Felker's mellifluous tones on WYSO. For the
past 15 years Bill has been presenting "Poor Will's Almanack" on the
station and he's been publishing a print column of it every week for far
longer than that in the Yellow Springs News. Bill is an institution and
a true treasure.
Every year he publishes a print version of "Poor Will's Almanack" and
the latest edition just came out. I always enjoy chatting with Bill and
if you listen to this interview I think you'll note just how much fun we
have getting together on the radio.
