© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
BookNook_iTunesLogo.jpg
Book Nook

Book Nook: Poor Will's Almanack for 2022

Published January 12, 2022 at 1:43 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Poor Will's Almanack for 2022 by Bill Felker
Poor Will's Almanack for 2022 by Bill Felker

Vick Mickunas has a fun chat with fellow WYSO contributor Bill Felker.

Every week you can hear Bill Felker's mellifluous tones on WYSO. For the
past 15 years Bill has been presenting "Poor Will's Almanack" on the
station and he's been publishing a print column of it every week for far
longer than that in the Yellow Springs News. Bill is an institution and
a true treasure.

Every year he publishes a print version of "Poor Will's Almanack" and
the latest edition just came out. I always enjoy chatting with Bill and
if you listen to this interview I think you'll note just how much fun we
have getting together on the radio.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Tags

Book NookBooks
Stay Connected
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas