Book Nook: Poor Will's Almanack for 2022

Every week you can hear Bill Felker's mellifluous tones on WYSO. For the

past 15 years Bill has been presenting "Poor Will's Almanack" on the

station and he's been publishing a print column of it every week for far

longer than that in the Yellow Springs News. Bill is an institution and

a true treasure.

Every year he publishes a print version of "Poor Will's Almanack" and

the latest edition just came out. I always enjoy chatting with Bill and

if you listen to this interview I think you'll note just how much fun we

have getting together on the radio.

