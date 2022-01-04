© 2022 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'The Big Cheat: How Donald Trump Fleeced America and Enriched Himself and His Family' by David Cay Johnston

Published January 4, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST
'The Big Cheat: How Donald Trump Fleeced America and Enriched Himself and His Family' by David Cay Johnston

Vick Mickunas interviews author David Cay Johnston.

David Cay Johnston has been covering Donald Trump since Trump's days as a casino operator in Atlantic City. He's an authority on the man. Before Trump was elected president I had David on the show to talk about his book "The Making of Donald Trump." After Trump became president I got David back on the program to discuss his book "It's Even Worse Than You Think: What the Trump Administration Is Doing to America." And now that Trump is living in Florida in rather a agitated retirement, battling lawsuits, investigations, and civil litigation, David has just published the third book in his Trumpian trilogy "The Big Cheat: How Donald Trump Fleeced America and Enriched Himself and His Family." His title really says it all.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
