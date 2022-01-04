Book Nook: 'The Big Cheat: How Donald Trump Fleeced America and Enriched Himself and His Family' by David Cay Johnston

David Cay Johnston has been covering Donald Trump since Trump's days as a casino operator in Atlantic City. He's an authority on the man. Before Trump was elected president I had David on the show to talk about his book "The Making of Donald Trump." After Trump became president I got David back on the program to discuss his book "It's Even Worse Than You Think: What the Trump Administration Is Doing to America." And now that Trump is living in Florida in rather a agitated retirement, battling lawsuits, investigations, and civil litigation, David has just published the third book in his Trumpian trilogy "The Big Cheat: How Donald Trump Fleeced America and Enriched Himself and His Family." His title really says it all.

