Book Nook: 'The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth' by Sam Quinones

Did you know that the formula for producing the illegal drug meth has

changed? Are you aware that the meth being sold now is extremely nasty

stuff that causes all sorts of mental issues for the people who are

consuming it? According to investigative reporter Sam Quinones there's a

direct link between the usage of all this dirty meth and an increase in

homelessness. These are just a few of the important things I learned

from reading Sam's latest book "The Least of Us: True Tales of America

and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth."

While there's plenty of distressing information in this book there's

also a message of hope. Some communities are fighting back against the

scourge of drug abuse. If you want to obtain a clearer picture of the

current situation and the surge of abuse of drugs like meth, cocaine,

fentanyl, and heroin I would encourage you to read this book.

