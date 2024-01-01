Phyllis Jeffers-Coly is a proud graduate of North Carolina Central University with extensive experience in both higher education and as a heritage worker. She is the founder of Diasporic Soul, which offers heritage and healing experiences in Senegal and the United States that integrate culture and contemplative practices. She is the author of We Got Soul; We Can Heal. Her professional experience also includes serving as the Dean of Enrollment Services at Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio. She currently serves as the assistant director of the HBCU Radio Preservation Project.

