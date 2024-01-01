© 2024 WYSO
2023-2024 BEW grantee headshots taken by Andrew Kneer Oct. 2023

Phyllis Jeffers-Coly

Assistant Director, HBCU Radio Preservation Project

Phyllis Jeffers-Coly is a proud graduate of North Carolina Central University with extensive experience in both higher education and as a heritage worker. She is the founder of Diasporic Soul, which offers heritage and healing experiences in Senegal and the United States that integrate culture and contemplative practices. She is the author of We Got Soul; We Can Heal. Her professional experience also includes serving as the Dean of Enrollment Services at Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio. She currently serves as the assistant director of the HBCU Radio Preservation Project.