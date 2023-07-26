Up First briefing: Fed could hike rates; Threads under pressure; get healthy with NEAT
Today's top stories
The Federal Reserve is expected to announce it's raising interest rates again today after it took a break last month from rate hikes.
The White House wants to make mental health care more accessible. Yesterday, Biden proposed new regulations that would push insurance companies to pay for mental health care more often.
Threads, the new Twitter rival from Meta, has amassed millions of users in just a few weeks. Despite its quick growth, the company has yet to announce plans for how it will curb disinformation — worrying voting rights groups as the country heads into an election year.
A federal judge has blocked the Biden administration's new asylum rules at the U.S-Mexico border, saying the rules are unlawful because they impose conditions on asylum seekers Congress didn't intend.
Living better
Living Better is a special series about what it takes to stay healthy in America.
Hate going to the gym? Turns out, you can bring the workout to you by just going about your daily life. It's called non-exercise activity thermogenesis, or NEAT. It includes all your daily movements — folding laundry, doing your groceries, unloading the dishwasher.
From our hosts
This essay was written by Steve Inskeep. He joined NPR in 1996 and started hosting Morning Edition in 2004. He also hosts Up First.
Neda Sharghi met us in an alley, on a summer morning when the bricks were in shadow. We inspected a mural that's now one year old.
The mural in Washington, D.C., shows the faces of Americans detained overseas, including her brother Emad Shargi, held in Iran since 2018. His face and others have been peeling off the bricks. The artist, Isaac Campbell, deliberately chose materials that would decay.
"It shows the passage of time," Sharghi says. "You can see the effect of time on their faces. It's a reflection of the effect time is having on our lives and on their lives."
Some whose faces went up last year have been released—such as basketball player Brittney Griner, freed from Russia. Stickers on the wall serve as updates.
But for Sharghi's brother and others—such as Siamak Namazi, also imprisoned in Iran for years—there is only the decay of the image.
When we record an interview, we sometimes listen for the closing thought. Sometimes you know it the second it's said. You think, "That's the end." But as we talked with Sharghi, I realized that, for now, there is no end.
3 things to know before you go
