A tomato spill makes a major California highway a marinara mess

Some California drivers got a saucy surprise in their Monday morning commute after a truck hit the center divider on Interstate 80 between San Francisco and Sacramento, Calif., slathering several lanes in quickly crushed tomatoes.

Sacramento's KTVU TV news reported that the accident, which happened around 5 a.m. local time near Vacaville, caused heavy traffic but no injuries. It took several hours for state Department of Transportation workers to clear and reopen all lanes of the highway, the California Highway Patrol said.

The mess teed up some food humor, at least for those not caught in the tomato traffic jam. "Get the chips, oh wait you are already there," one Internet commenter wrote, referencing the nickname for the CHP's officers.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.