Three researchers win Nobel Prize in economics

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

There are three new winners of the Nobel Prize in economics this morning. They were recognized for their work on how cycles of technological innovation feed economic growth. NPR's Scott Horsley was monitoring the announcement. Scott, who are the winners?

SCOTT HORSLEY, BYLINE: They are Joel Mokyr of Northwestern University, Peter Howitt of Brown University and Philippe Aghion, who divides his time between the College of France and the London School of Economics. All three men were born outside the United States, but they all got their doctorate degrees at American universities. And they'll split prize money of 11 million Swedish kroner, or about $1.2 million. Half of that will go to Mokyr, and the other half will be split between Howitt and Aghion.

MARTÍNEZ: All right. Tell us about their research.

HORSLEY: Well, Mokyr pioneered a theory of how technological change and improvement has fueled two centuries of economic growth and also the preconditions needed to make that happen because, as he says, technology was changing before two centuries ago, and it was not leading to economic growth. Howitt and Aghion then followed up with a theory of how creative destruction allows one technological advance to give way to another, so today's breakthrough becomes tomorrow's obsolete detritus. Kerstin Enflo of the Nobel Committee illustrated this with a slide of just how, for example, telephones have evolved over the last 200 years, so what was once a modern marvel now looks like an antique.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

KERSTIN ENFLO: During the last 200 years, the world has seen more economic growth than ever before in human history. This growth has increased our living standards in so many different ways. But still, 200 years is still just a short period compared to the long-run history of stagnation that we saw before. The laureates' work remind us that we should not take progress for granted.

HORSLEY: Part of the work of these men is directed at policymakers to help create the conditions where innovation can flower and lead to economic growth but also safety nets for those who might be displaced by creative destruction. They say it's important for economies to be open to new ideas and also to manage the potential conflicts that come with that.

MARTÍNEZ: Have the winners said anything yet?

HORSLEY: Yes. We've heard from Philippe Aghion, who joined the Nobel Committee during the award announcement. He has the advantage of being on European time, so he didn't get a, you know, 4 a.m. wake-up call. He was asked about potential roadblocks to innovation and growth going forward, and he pointed to the protectionist trade policies of the Trump administration as a possible impediment to economic advance.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PHILIPPE AGHION: Openness is a driver of growth. Anything that gets in the way of openness is an obstacle to growth. So I see there kind of dark clouds currently, you know, accumulating, pushing for barriers to trade and openness.

HORSLEY: Aghion also pointed to artificial intelligence as a potential driver of economic growth going forward. But he said policymakers will have to take care to police AI so it doesn't wind up under the control of just a handful of players who could then work to block the next round of creative destruction. As always, Aghion was asked how he plans to spend his share of the prize money. He says he's going to plow it into more research with some of his younger colleagues, planting the seeds of future innovation and growth and, of course, more creative destruction.

MARTÍNEZ: I wish one of those Nobel winners would just say, I want to buy a Lamborghini or a Ferrari or something like...

HORSLEY: (Laughter).

MARTÍNEZ: That would be cool. NPR's chief economics correspondent Scott Horsley. Scott, thanks.

HORSLEY: You're welcome.

