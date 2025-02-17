A Delta Air Lines passenger jet flips upside down during turbulent landing in Toronto

A regional passenger jet operated by Delta Air Lines flipped upside down while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday afternoon, injuring at 18 people, authorities said.

Toronto airport authorities confirmed that all four crew members and 76 passengers "were accounted for. " Two passengers were critically injured, but are expected to survive. A statement post by Delta said 18 passengers were injured and are being treated at local hospitals. The extent of their injuries remains unclear.

"The hearts of the entire global Delta family are with those affected by today's incident at Toronto-Pearson International Airport," said Delta CEO Ed Bastian in a statement. "I want to express my thanks to the many Delta and Endeavor team members and the first responders on site."

Flight 4819 originated in Minneapolis. The CRJ900 regional jet, flown by Endeavor Air, was seen on the ground with smoke rising from it in social media posts; however, emergency crews managed to extinguish any fire that broke out.

As a precaution, all flights at Pearson International Airport were temporarily halted after the 2:15 p.m. ET crash, but have now resumed. Delta said it was suspended all flights to and from the Toronto airport for the remainder of the day.

Investigators will begin examining the possible causes of the crash, Canada's Transportation Safety Board said. It was noted that the airport was experiencing gusty winds at the time.



Copyright 2025 NPR