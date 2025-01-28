© 2025 WYSO
Did you plan to buy a home -- but found renting is cheaper? We want to hear from you

By Laurel Wamsley
Published January 28, 2025 at 3:02 PM EST
It's gotten a lot more expensive to buy a home — making renting a more attractive option.
Matt Rourke/AP
/
AP
As mortgage rates and home prices have risen, some who had planned to buy a home have decided to rent instead — because it can be cheaper.

For some, that means putting off buying their first home. For others, it means holding on to the home they own, but renting a different one to live in.

If either of these sounds like you, we want to hear from you.

Please fill out the form below, and an NPR reporter may get in touch with you for a story. (We will not use your submission until we have communicated with you and obtained your consent to use the details that will be published.)

Laurel Wamsley
Laurel Wamsley is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She reports breaking news for NPR's digital coverage, newscasts, and news magazines, as well as occasional features. She was also the lead reporter for NPR's coverage of the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.
