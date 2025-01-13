The first full moon of 2025 is here

The first full moon of the year, also known as the Wolf Moon, has appeared, according to NASA.

It first appeared Sunday and will extend into Wednesday morning. The full moon will reach peak illumination beginning at 5:27 p.m. ET Monday.

The Wolf Moon is derived from Native American culture, in which during this time wolf packs could be heard howling on the outskirts of villages, according to NASA.

The Maine Farmers' Almanac has been using Native American names for the moon since the 1930s. The names have grown in popularity over time.

During this moon cycle, the moon will pass in front of Mars, which will be the closest and brightest on Wednesday. Venus and Jupiter will be the most visible planets Monday, while Mercury will be visible during dawn for the next week, the agency said.



