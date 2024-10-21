Local voter guides: Find candidate information and resources in your community
Updated October 21, 2024 at 19:05 PM ET
The 2024 voting season is well underway.
In addition to covering the presidential campaigns, the NPR network is following the races, issues and decisions being made in your community. Control of state legislatures are up for grabs, ballot issues are tackling major issues like abortion,
More from NPR: Three states show how abortion, schools and taxes are at stake in legislature races
NPR member stations are gathering information for voters — from how to register down to races in local offices. They offer guides, resources and news reporting from communities across the country to help you be informed for this year's election.
More from NPR: Which party controls the legislature in each state?
Scroll through to find your state and the resources available from your local member station.
Loading...
Alabama
Local reporting:
📍 Local news from WBHM in Birmingham
Alaska
Voting resources:
➡️ Voting guide from Alaska Public Media
Arizona
Voting resources:
➡️ Statewide voter guide from KJZZ
Local reporting:
📍 Statewide news from Arizona Public Media
📍 Phoenix-area local news from KJZZ
📍 Flagstaff local news from KNAU
📍 Yuma local news from KAWC
Arkansas
Local reporting:
📍 Local news from Little Rock Public Radio
📍 Local news from KASU in Northeastern Arkansas
California
Voting resources:
➡️ Statewide voter guide from KQED
➡️ Chico voter guide from NSPR
➡️ Los Angeles County voter guide from LAist
➡️ Orange County voter guide from LAist
➡️ San Diego voter guide from KPBS
Local reporting:
📍 Bay area local news from KALW
📍 Fresno local news from KVPR
📍 Mendocino County local news from KZYX
📍 Sacramento local news from CapRadio
📍 San Luis Obispo local news from KCBX
Colorado
Voting resources:
➡️ Voter guide from Colorado Public Radio
Local reporting:
📍 Aspen local news from Aspen Public Radio
📍 Denver local news from Denverite
📍 Greeley area news from KUNC
Connecticut
Voting resources:
➡️ Voter guide from WSHU
Local reporting:
📍 Statewide news from Connecticut Public
Delaware
Voting resources:
➡️ Voter guide from Delaware Public Media
Local reporting:
📍 Statewide news from WHYY
District of Columbia
Local reporting:
📍 Local news from WAMU
Florida
Voting resources:
➡️ Jacksonville area voter guides from JaxToday
➡️ Miami area voter guide from WLRN
➡️ Orlando area voter guide from Central Florida Public Media
➡️ Tampa area voter guide from WUSF
Local reporting:
📍 Fort Myers local news from WGCU
📍 Gainesville local news from WUFT
📍 Pensacola area news from WUWF
📍 Tallahassee area news from WFSU
Georgia
Local reporting:
📍 Local news from WABE
Guam
Local reporting:
📍 Local news from Isla Public Radio
Hawai'i
Voting resources:
➡️ Voter guide from Hawai'i Public Radio
Idaho
Voting resources:
➡️ Voter guide from Boise State Public Radio
Illinois
Voting resources:
➡️ Guide to state ballot questions from IPM News
➡️ Greater Peoria voter guide from WCBU
Local reporting:
📍 Statewide news from NPR Illinois
📍 Bloomington-Normal area news from WGLT
📍 Chicago local news from WBEZ
📍 DeKalb area news from Northern Public Radio
📍 Macomb area news from TriState Public Radio
Indiana
Voting resources:
➡️ Voting guide from IPB news
➡️ Voter guide from WFYI
➡️ Pittston area voter guide from WVIA
Local reporting:
📍 Statewide news from Indiana Public Media
📍 Muncie local news from IPR
📍 Fort Wayne local news from WBOI
Iowa
Voting resources:
➡️ Voter guide from Iowa Public Radio
Kansas
Voting resources:
➡️ Statewide voter guide from Kansas Public Radio
➡️ Kansas City voter guide from KCUR
Local reporting:
📍 Wichita local news from KMUW
📍 Pittsburg area news from KRPS
Kentucky
Local reporting:
📍 Statewide news from Kentucky Public Radio
📍 Murray area news from WKMS
📍 Bowling Green area news from WKYU
📍 Morehead area news from WMKY
Louisiana
Voting resources:
➡️ Voter guide from WRKF/WWNO
Maine
Voting resources:
➡️ Voter guide from Maine Public
Maryland
Voting resources:
➡️ Voter guide from WEAA
Local reporting:
📍Baltimore local news from WYPR
📍Statewide news from WAMU
Massachussets
Voting resources:
➡️ Voter guide from WBUR
➡️ Guide to ballot questions from GBH
Local reporting:
📍Cape Cod news from WCAI
📍Western Mass news from NEPM
Michigan
Voting resources:
➡️ Voter guide from Michigan Radio
Local reporting:
📍Detroit local news from WDET
📍East Lansing local news from WKAR
📍Interlochen local news from Interlochen Public Radio
📍Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County local news from WEMU
Minnesota
Voting resources:
➡️ Voter guide from MPR
Mississippi
Local reporting:
📍Statewide news from Mississippi Public Broadcasting
📍Jackson local news from WJSU
Missouri
Voting resources:
➡️ Statewide voter guide from St. Louis Public Radio
➡️ Kansas City voter guide from KCUR
Local reporting:
📍Springfield local news from KSMU
Montana
Voting resources:
➡️ Voter guide from Montana Public Radio
Nebraska
Local reporting:
📍Statewide news from Nebraska Public Media
Nevada
Voting resources:
➡️ Voter guide from KNPR
Local reporting:
📍Local news from KUNR
New Hampshire
Voting resources:
➡️ Voter guide from New Hampshire Public Radio
New Jersey
Voting resources:
➡️ Voter guide from WHYY
New Mexico
Voting resources:
➡️ Voter guide from KUNM
Local reporting:
📍Local news from KRWG
New York
Voting resources:
➡️ Statewide voter guide from WRVO
➡️ Long Island voter guide from WSHU
➡️ Rochester area voter guide from WXXI
Local reporting:
📍Buffalo area news from WBFO
📍New York City local news from Gothamist
📍North Country regional news from NCPR
📍Syracuse area news from WAER
North Carolina
Voting resources:
➡️ Voter guide from WFAE
Local reporting:
📍Asheville local news from Blue Ridge Public Radio
📍Chapel Hill local news from WUNC
📍Charlotte local news from WFAE
📍Winston-Salem local news from WFDD
North Dakota
Local reporting:
📍Statewide news from Prairie Public
Ohio
Voting resources:
➡️ Voter guide from The Ohio Newsroom
Local reporting:
📍Cleveland local news from Ideastream Public Media
📍Columbus local news from WOSU
📍Cincinnati local news from WVXU
Oklahoma
Voting resources:
➡️ Voter guide from KGOU
Local reporting:
📍Statewide news from KOSU
Oregon
Voting resources:
➡️ Voter guide from OPB
Local reporting:
📍Southern Oregon news from Jefferson Public Radio
Pennsylvania
Voting resources:
➡️ Voter guide from WHYY
➡️ Pittsburgh metro area voter guide from WESA
➡️ Pittston area voter guide from WVIA
Local reporting:
📍Harrisburg local news from WITF
📍University Park local news from WPSU
Rhode Island
Voting resources:
➡️ Voter guide from The Public's Radio
South Carolina
Voting resources:
➡️ Voter guide from South Carolina Public Radio
South Dakota
Voting resources:
➡️ Voter guide from South Dakota Public Broadcasting
Tennessee
Voting resources:
➡️ Voter guide from WPLN
Texas
Voting resources:
➡️ Voter guide from KERA
Local reporting:
📍Austin local news from KUT
📍Dallas local news from KERA
📍Houston local news from Houston Public Media
📍Marfa local news from Marfa Public Radio
📍San Antonio local news from TPR
Virgin Islands
Local reporting:
📍Local news from WTJX
Utah
Local reporting:
📍Statewide news from Utah Public Radio
📍Park City local news from KPCW
📍Salt Lake City local news from KUER
Vermont
Voting resources:
➡️ Voter guide from Vermont Public
Virginia
Voting resources:
➡️ Voter guide from VPM
➡️ Hampton Roads area voter guide from WHRO
Local reporting:
📍Northern Virginia news from WAMU
Washington
Local reporting:
📍Statewide news from KNKX
📍Seattle local news from KUOW
📍Pullman local news from Northwest Public Broadcasting
📍Spokane local news from Spokane Public Radio
West Virginia
Local reporting:
📍Statewide news from West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Wisconsin
Voting resources:
➡️ Voter guide from WUWM
➡️ Candidate guide from Wisconsin Public Radio
Local reporting:
📍Rhinelander local news from WXPR
Wyoming
Local reporting:
📍Statewide news from Wyoming Public Media
Copyright 2024 NPR