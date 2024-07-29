How is Team USA faring in the Olympics? Here's a medal count so far

NPR is in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. For more of our coverage from the games head to our latest updates.

The Paris Olympics are in full swing with nearly 7,000 athletes from 206 delegations vying for bronze, silver and of course, gold.

As of 8:30 a.m. ET Monday, 30 teams have earned at least one medal but the only team to reach double-digits is Team USA with 12. Trailing behind are teams representing China and France, tied with 9 medals each; Japan with 8; South Korea with 7; and Australia, Great Britain and Italy with 6 each.

While the U.S. may have the most medals so far, gold medals are a different story. China has 5 gold medals — 2 more than the U.S. — putting the country higher on the official Olympic medal table. Japan, South Korea and Australia are also ahead of the U.S., with 4 gold medals each.

Leading up to the Games, analytics company Gracenote predicted that Team USA would finish with the most medals overall. Gracenote forecasted that Team USA could also possibly take home the most gold medals and the biggest threat to that will be the athletes from China.

Now, no nation officially "wins" the Olympics but taking home the most medals or gold medals remains a symbol of victory for participating countries.

So, how is Team USA doing so far? As of Monday morning:

Gold medals: 3

Swimming: 2 Fencing: 1

Silver medals: 6

Diving: 1 Swimming: 3 Mountain Bike: 1 Fencing: 1

Bronze medals: 3

Swimming: 2 Road cycling: 1



