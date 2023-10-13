Gazans flee their homes after an Israeli evacuation order but have few places to go

Updated October 13, 2023 at 5:02 PM ET

JERUSALEM — More than 1 million residents of the besieged Gaza Strip were told Friday in paper notices dropped from the sky to leave their homes.

The unprecedented evacuation order from the Israeli military unleashed a new level of panic and chaos in the territory, which has been plunged into darkness since the main power plant shut down completely two days ago after running out of fuel.

The order impacts half of Gaza's population and encompasses its largest city, Gaza City, and the territory's main medical center, Al-Shifa Hospital.

The evacuation notice is a dramatic escalation of Israel's retaliation after Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip launched a large-scale attack on southern cities in Israel, breaking through a barrier and gunning down civilians and soldiers. About 1,300 people in Israel were killed, and more than 100 hostages taken to Gaza, Israeli officials say.

After days of retaliatory airstrikes, the death toll in Gaza has reached 1,800, roughly one-third of them children, according to Palestinian health officials. More than 6,000 people have been wounded.

Some 300,000 Israeli reservists are positioned along Israel's border with Gaza for a likely ground invasion. Israeli officials have vowed to stamp out Hamas and defend Israel.

Evacuation order evokes 'catastrophic' 1948 displacement

Hamas, the Islamist group that governs Gaza and whose military wing led the assault on Israel, called on Palestinians to ignore the Israeli evacuation order and remain "steadfast in your homes."

Hamas interior ministry spokesman Eyad Al-Bozom accused Israelis of an intent to "displace us once again from our land," a reference to what Palestinians call the Nakba — the expulsion of 700,000 of Palestinians in 1948 when the state of Israel was first established. The Arabic word means "catastrophe."

Noor Harazeen, a freelance journalist whose home is in central Gaza, evacuated Friday with her children and husband to the south to take shelter in a hospital.

Her parents refused to leave, she said, calling the evacuation order a "second Nakba."

"They will not do what happened in the previous Nakba. They will not leave their home," she told NPR.

Hatem Moussa / AP / AP Palestinians flee from northern Gaza to the south on Friday after the Israeli army issued an unprecedented evacuation warning to a population of over 1 million people in northern Gaza and Gaza City to seek refuge in the south ahead of a possible Israeli ground invasion.

No safe place to evacuate to in Gaza

Harazeen's family was "lucky" to evacuate by car, she said. On the drive south, she saw hundreds of people walking the 20 miles or more to safety.

"People are shocked. People are trying to understand what is really happening in Gaza," she said. "Will we go back to our homes? Will our homes be there? Will our homes be destroyed? What will happen? So many questions in my head and in other people's heads.

"It's a new catastrophe. It's a new Nakba for the Palestinian people here in Gaza," she said.

As Palestinian families in Gaza tried to evacuate Friday, some were struck in their cars by Israeli airstrikes, killing dozens of people — many of them women and children, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

There is no safe place for people to flee. The territory, which is roughly 140 square miles in area — far smaller than most U.S. counties — is completely sealed off.

All of Gaza's border crossings have been closed by Israel, and its crossing with Egypt was bombed and remains shut. All of Gaza's residents are trapped inside for now.

Order to evacuate is "impossible," the U.N. says

The evacuation order drew immediate outcry from humanitarian groups. Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, called on Israel to reverse the evacuation order. "Absent of any guarantees of safety or return, [it] would amount to the war crime of forcible transfer," he said.

The United Nations, which has several humanitarian facilities in the evacuation area, reported that Israel advised U.N. staff to evacuate within 24 hours.

The U.N. said it would be "impossible" to move so many Gazans without "devastating humanitarian consequences."

The U.N. said it is not able to take in so many evacuees. "We believe that it cannot happen in a safe manner, and certainly not in 24 hours," Lynn Hastings, the United Nations' top humanitarian coordinator in Gaza, told NPR.

The U.N.'s relief organization in Gaza, known as UNRWA, is already sheltering some 270,000 displaced Palestinians in 102 schools across Gaza, about half of which were not previously equipped to be shelters.

UNRWA said it had moved its operations center and international staff to the southern part of Gaza, which has also been under days of constant heavy bombardment by Israel.

Crisis in Gaza worsens as residents try to flee

There is no way for hospitals and clinics in northern Gaza, treating the stream of wounded victims from near-constant bombings, to be evacuated. Roads are damaged and ambulances, which have also been stuck, are driving in the dead and wounded from continuous airstrikes.

On Friday, hours after the evacuation leaflets began to land, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, a doctor in the Karim Idwan hospital in northern Gaza, was still treating a stream of patients wounded in by airstrikes. His hospital, like others, have reached capacity and are running on generators with around a week's left worth of fuel supply.

Said Khatib / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images An emergency responder carries a wounded child in a hospital following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on Friday.

Dr. Abu Safiya, who also works with the international nonprofit Med Global, said his hospital is treating complex injuries, with limbs missing and full body burns.

"Most of the injured, they're all children, all children," he told NPR in a voice message. (Airstrikes have disrupted phone connectivity in Gaza.) "There's been evacuation orders. People have children, elderly. Where should they go?"

There are also dwindling food and water supplies. The majority of Palestinians in Gaza no longer have access to safe drinking water, not even bottled water, said Hastings, United Nations resident coordinator for the Palestinian territories.

U.S. pledges support to Israel, is working to get citizens out

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's arrival in Israel on Friday came on the heels of Thursday's visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

By Friday, Blinken had traveled to Jordan, where he met with King Abdullah II and, later, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the Jordan capital of Amman.

Blinken is visiting five Arab states over the next few days, as he tries to contain the conflict in Gaza from becoming regional.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Thursday his country has the right to defend itself.

"I agree there are many, many Palestinians who don't agree to this," he told reporters. "But unfortunately, in their homes there are missiles shooting at us, [at] my children, on the entire nation of Israel. We have to defend ourselves."

The U.S. diplomatic efforts come as concerns are growing the chaos — the worst outbreak of violence in Israel and Gaza in recent memory — could spread to the occupied West Bank, where 44 Palestinians have died since Saturday, either in clashes with Israeli security forces or by Jewish settlers.

Leon Neal / Getty Images / Getty Images Family and friends of Livnat Levi, who was taken hostage by Hamas during an attack on Israel, hold up large photos of her as they are interviewed ahead of a press conference on Friday in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Charter flights to evacuate U.S. citizens who remain in Israel begin Friday. Other countries, such as China, France and the United Kingdom, have also reported citizens killed or missing in the conflict.

There are also diplomatic conversations happening about how citizens from the U.S. and other countries could have safe passage out of Gaza.

Meanwhile, Hamas' military wing, Ezzedin Al Qassam Brigades, said 13 hostages, among them foreigners, were killed by in Israeli strikes in different places of Gaza over the past 24 hours. That brings to 17 the number the group says were killed by Israeli fire since their abduction Saturday.

At least 27 U.S. citizens were killed in the weekend's Hamas attacks, the White House said Friday. Another 14 Americans are currently unaccounted for.

On Friday, President Biden held a call with the families of the 14 Americans who are missing, along with the U.S. hostage envoy Roger Carstens and other senior officials. A small number of the unaccounted-for Americans are believed to be held hostage.

Aya Batrawy reported from Jerusalem; Becky Sullivan reported from Washington, D.C. Daniel Estrin contributed reporting from Tel Aviv; Linah Mohammad contributed reporting from Washington, D.C.

