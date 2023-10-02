Rep. Matt Gaetz launches effort to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., on Monday started the process for holding a vote to remove Kevin McCarthy as House speaker.

In a speech on the House floor, Gaetz said he is introducing a "motion to vacate," the procedural first step in forcing a vote on McCarthy's future.

After introducing the measure, Gaetz or another lawmaker will have to request a vote on the resolution. The House would then be required to vote within two legislative days, though leadership could choose to expedite the process.

Leaders and members have a number of options for how to proceed in the coming days.

