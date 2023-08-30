Photos: See the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia

Hurricane Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach, Fla., has knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of customers, grounded more than 800 flights and unleashed floods along Florida's coast far from where it came ashore as a Category 3 storm early Wednesday morning.

We take a look at the path of destruction:

Juan Manuel Barrero Bueno / Getty Images / Getty Images Floodwaters from Hurricane Idalia in Gulfport, Florida.

Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / Getty Images / Getty Images Vehicles attempt to travel on a flooded road in Tampa, Florida, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall.

Sean Rayford / Getty Images / Getty Images People work to free a vehicle stuck on the shoulder amid storm debris as Hurricane Idalia crosses the state on August 30, 2023 near Mayo, Florida. The storm made landfall at Keaton Beach, Florida as Category 3 hurricane.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images In an aerial view, a fire is seen as flood waters inundate the downtown area after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida.

Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Ducks float in the flooded water near the Steinhatchee Marina in Steinhatchee, Florida, on August 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall. Idalia barreled into the northwest Florida coast as a powerful Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday morning, the US National Hurricane Center said.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images Steve Odom stands on the porch of his home that is surrounded by flood waters caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore in Tarpon Springs, Florida.

Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / Getty Images / Getty Images Residents use kayaks to travel on a flooded road in Tampa, Florida, Hurricane Idalia made landfall.

Juan Manuel Barrero Bueno / Getty Images / Getty Images A resident rides a bicycle through floodwaters from Hurricane Idalia in Gulfport, Florida, US, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

Chandan Khanna / Getty Images / Getty Images A flooded street is seen near the Steinhatchee marina in Steinhatchee, Florida on August 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall.

Juan Manuel Barrero Bueno / Getty Images / Getty Images A lifeguard tower sits empty on Clearwater Beach while dark clouds loom overhead, before Hurricane Idalia hit in Clearwater, Florida.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images Storm clouds hang over people as they enjoy the beach before the possible arrival of Hurricane Idalia on August 29, 2023 in Clearwater Beach, Florida.

Juan Manuel Barrero Bueno / Getty Images / Getty Images Sandbags in front of a house ahead of Hurricane Idalia in St Petersburg, Florida.

Yamil Lage / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images An old car drives through a flooded street in Havana, on Augusto 29, 2023, during the passage of tropical storm Idalia.