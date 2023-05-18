Disney cancels plans for $1 billion Florida campus

The Walt Disney Co. is cancelling plans to build a nearly $1 billion office complex in Florida and move more than 1,000 jobs to the state.

Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro Word told employees in an email Thursday that the company had decided not to move forward with the massive office complex in Orlando because of "new leadership and changing business conditions."

The announcement comes a week after Disney CEO Bob Iger said an ongoing dispute with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis raised questions about the company's continued investment there. In a conference call with analysts, Iger said actions by DeSantis and Republican lawmakers amounted to a "campaign of government retaliation" against Disney.

Angry that former Disney CEO Bob Chapek had pledged to work to overturn a state law banning discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools, DeSantis signed measures stripping the company of self-governing authority over its 40-square-mile property near Orlando. On the conference call, Iger asked rhetorically, "Does the state want us to invest more, employ more people, and pay more taxes, or not?"

The New York Times reports that people briefed on the matter said the company's dispute with DeSantis "figured prominently" in the decision to cancel the project.

The decision to relocate more than 1,000 Disney jobs from California to Florida wasn't popular with affected employees, some of whom reportedly quit. In his note, D'Amaro said the company would talk individually with employees that have already moved to Florida and about "the possibility of moving you back."

