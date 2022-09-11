Carlos Alcaraz wins his first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open

Carlos Alcaraz has won his first Grand Slam title, beating Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 at the U.S. Open.

Alcaraz, 19, became the youngest man to win a major title since Rafael Nadal was the same age at the 2005 French Open, and the youngest at the U.S. Open since 19-year-old Pete Sampras in 1990.

The No. 3 seed from Spain will become the youngest player to be No. 1 since the current ATP rankings began in 1973 on Monday.

Ruud, the No. 5 seed, fell short again in his attempt to become Norway's first Grand Slam champion. He also lost to Nadal at this year's French Open.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.