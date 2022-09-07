The 2nd suspect in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks has been arrested, police say

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police reported on Wednesday that stabbing suspect Myles Sanderson has been arrested.

Sanderson, one of two suspects in a series of stabbings that killed 10 people in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, was taken into custody in the town of Rosthern around 3:30 p.m. local time, according to authorities. "There is no longer a risk to public safety relating to this investigation," the RCMP said in a Tweet.

This arrest comes after Sanderson's brother, Damien Sanderson, was found dead on Monday with fatal wounds. The stabbings, which had taken place in 13 locations across the James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon, led to a manhunt that ended with Wednesday's arrest.

