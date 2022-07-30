Check your Mega Millions ticket! Somebody won the $1.28 billion jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa — Someone beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought in Illinois.

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.

The jackpot was the nation's third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no one had matched the game's six selected numbers since April 15. That's 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

The $1.28 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night's drawing was an estimated $747.2 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

