Photos: Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to bring death and displacement

On the fourth week of the war over 3.3 million Ukrainians have fled the country, another 6.5 million people have been displaced within Ukraine, according to the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration.

The fighting for Mariupol has now made it to the center of the coastal city with Russian forces encircling it on Saturday.

Russia claims the use of a hypersonic Kinzhal missile on Friday, targeting an underground arms depot in western Ukraine. If confirmed it would be the first use of a hypersonic weapon in combat during its offensive in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for peace in a video address on Saturday, 23 days after Russia launched its invasion.

Here's a look at the situation on the ground this week:

Bluent Kilic / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 19: </strong>Rescuers carry a Ukrainian soldier saved after 30 hours from debris of the military school hit by Russian rockets, in Mykolaiv.

Bulent Kilic / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 19:</strong> Ukrainian soldiers and rescue officers search for bodies in the debris at the military school hit by Russian rockets the day before, in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine.

Rodrigo Abd / AP / AP <strong>March 19: </strong>Nannie Svitlana Stetsiuk plays with one of the babies in the nursery in Kyiv, Ukraine. Nineteen surrogated babies were born to surrogate mothers, with their biological parents still outside the country due to the war against Russia.

Bernat Armangue / AP / AP <strong>March 19: </strong>Ukrainian civilians receive weapons training in Lviv, Western Ukraine.

Sergei Grits / AP / AP <strong>March 19: </strong>A refugee from the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, Ekaterina Mosha, 82, has a meal with her grandson Dmitrii, 3, after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine, at the border crossing in Palanca, Moldova.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 19: </strong>Smoke rising from the western outskirts of Kyiv.

Omar Marques / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 18:</strong> A woman and children who fled the war in Ukraine wait for the departure of a humanitarian train to relocate them to Berlin in Krakow, Poland.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 18: </strong>A picture shows damaged apartment buildings in a residential area after shelling in Kyiv.