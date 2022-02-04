RNC votes to censure Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger over work with Jan. 6 panel

The Republican National Committee on Friday voted to censure two House GOP lawmakers involved in investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, which the RNC's resolution referred to as "legitimate political discourse," highlighting the close ties the GOP seeks to maintain with the Republican Party's de facto leader, former President Donald Trump.

Committee leaders, convening in Salt Lake City, voted to formally rebuke Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois for their cooperation with the House select committee investigating the insurrection.

And the party accused Cheney and Kinzinger of conspiring with Democrats to try to "destroy" Trump.

"The Biden Administration and Democrats in Congress have embarked on a systematic effort to replace liberty with socialism; eliminate border security in favor of lawless, open borders; create record inflation designed to steal the American dream from our children and grandchildren; neuter our national defense and a peace through strength foreign policy; replace President Trump's 'Operation Warp Speed' with incompetence and illegal mandates; and destroy America's economy with the Green New Deal," the censure document reads.

"The Conference must design the strategy to stop the radical Biden agenda and retire Nancy Pelosi, tasks which require that all Republicans pull in the same direction. ... The Conference must not be sabotaged by Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger who have demonstrated, with actions and words, that they support Democrat efforts to destroy President Trump more than they support winning back a Republican majority in 2022."

The resolution says that the RNC shall "immediately cease any and all support" of Cheney and Kinzinger as members of the Republican Party.

The censure, which was done by voice vote and passed with overwhelming support, is largely symbolic for Kinzinger, who announced last year that he will not seek another term in office. In that announcement video, Kinzinger cited his "disappointment in the leaders that don't lead" and rising extremism within the Republican Party.

For Cheney, the censure holds more weight. Already she has been ousted from a leadership chair within the GOP, and Republican leaders have also reportedly made plans to potentially fund a Trump-backed primary challenge against her in the upcoming midterm race.

Still, Cheney, despite finding herself perpetually at odds with Trump and, as a result, the ranks of GOP leadership, has reported fundraising success, pulling one of the highest donor hauls this quarter of the entire cycle.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.