Free legal council available for qualified Dayton-area businesses

A new Dayton program gives free legal help to low-income businesses owners or groups serving low-income communities.

Advocates for Basic Legal Equality has begun accepting applications for the Community Enterprise Legal Assistance project.

The application is mainly open to residents of Montgomery County. Those interested can file as a low-income individual looking to start a business or organization, or as a group that is looking to serve a low income community.

Michael Loudenslager, staff attorney in the Housing Community Economic Development Group at ABLE, explained the income-based qualification.

"Its more strictly enforced for the individual application. We have a little more flexibility if they submit a group applicatio," he said. "Then we can look at who they're serving, what they're planning on doing, what their mission is, and so on."

Examples of the services offered include



business permitting and licensing,

nonprofit formation and operation,

commercial leases,

and LLC formation.

"If you have a good idea and you've got a good business plan then I think you need to go seek some advisors to make sure you do that in a way that makes sense for you, and so you don't get into trouble," Loudenslager said.

He recommended not only finding an attorney, but also an accountant and an insurance agent.

The funding for this project comes from a grant awarded by the Dayton Legal Heritage Foundation.

To begin the application process or to learn more, contact Michael Loudenslager at mloudenslager@ablelaw.org or call (937) 535-4412.

