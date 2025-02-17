Tecumseh Local Schools will allow armed staff

The Tecumseh Local School Board unanimously passed a resolution allowing select staff members to have a firearm on campus.

In January 2025, the board for the western Clark County school district said they’re doing this to ensure the safety of their students and staff.

However, there are several stipulations including:



The superintendent will select volunteers who want to participate.

The names of participants will not be publicly released. *Firearms must be stored in a locked safe.All participants must pass the required 24-hour training with the Ohio School Safety Center. Additional training is possible.

Participants must also pass a psychological assessment, a yearly background check, and complete a minimum of 8 hours of training to re-certify.

In addition, the board must pay all training fees and submit the list of staff authorized to carry a firearm to the Ohio School Safety Center.

During the January board meeting, President Sue Anne Martin told parents and community members in the audience this decision was made after lengthy discussions.

