© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dayton Metro Library executive director explains new flag policy

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published February 16, 2025 at 8:43 PM EST
Alejandro Figueroa
/
WYSO

Dayton Metro Library is removing permanent displays of cultural flags and symbols from its rooms and from public-facing offices.

"A standard for us across all of our locations, which is to display both the US flag and also the Ohio flag," said Jeff Trzeciak is the executive director. He said this policy has been in the works for at least two to three years.

Flags and other cultural symbols connected with specific events and celebrations will be shown during their designated month.

"For example, the June Juneteenth flag would be up during June. The progress flag would be up during June," Trzeciak said. The Progress Pride Flag will also be displayed in October during LGBTQ+ History Month.

"We're encouraging staff with all of our cultural celebrations, if there are flags, they're welcome to make use of them at that point, especially for things like programs or events and for book displays as well," he said. 

This move has gotten push back on social media after an internal memo from Trzeciak explaining this policy change to staff was posted online.

The memo encouraged employees to wear pins of the communities they support and said they may keep a small flag at their work space as long as it is not in public view.

March 1 is when all Black History Month displays must come down, per the memo.

Trzeciak said the decision to display only the U.S. and the Ohio flags in every branch is not influenced by President Donald Trump’s efforts to restrict diversity, equity and inclusion at the federal level.

He said the region’s library system continues to be a safe and welcoming space for all people.

"Come and see the work we're doing. Come and engage with the staff who are being supportive of these communities. And you'll see our collection right now is 24% of it is diverse which may sound low, but the reality is it's much higher than the national average around 13% or 14%. So we're going to keep doing the work," Trzeciak said.

Tags
Local & Statewide News Dayton Metro Library
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937) 952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley