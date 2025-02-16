Dayton Metro Library executive director explains new flag policy

Dayton Metro Library is removing permanent displays of cultural flags and symbols from its rooms and from public-facing offices.

"A standard for us across all of our locations, which is to display both the US flag and also the Ohio flag," said Jeff Trzeciak is the executive director. He said this policy has been in the works for at least two to three years.

Flags and other cultural symbols connected with specific events and celebrations will be shown during their designated month.

"For example, the June Juneteenth flag would be up during June. The progress flag would be up during June," Trzeciak said. The Progress Pride Flag will also be displayed in October during LGBTQ+ History Month.

"We're encouraging staff with all of our cultural celebrations, if there are flags, they're welcome to make use of them at that point, especially for things like programs or events and for book displays as well," he said.

This move has gotten push back on social media after an internal memo from Trzeciak explaining this policy change to staff was posted online.

The memo encouraged employees to wear pins of the communities they support and said they may keep a small flag at their work space as long as it is not in public view.

March 1 is when all Black History Month displays must come down, per the memo.

Trzeciak said the decision to display only the U.S. and the Ohio flags in every branch is not influenced by President Donald Trump’s efforts to restrict diversity, equity and inclusion at the federal level.

He said the region’s library system continues to be a safe and welcoming space for all people.

"Come and see the work we're doing. Come and engage with the staff who are being supportive of these communities. And you'll see our collection right now is 24% of it is diverse which may sound low, but the reality is it's much higher than the national average around 13% or 14%. So we're going to keep doing the work," Trzeciak said.

