Animated videos teach Ohio driving laws in Haitian Creole

A new animated video series aims to help educate the Haitian community about Ohio driving laws.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety said the videos are recorded in Haitian Creole and are modeled after a beloved educational series for children that is distributed by the Haitian government. The Haitian Community Alliance, based in Springfield, suggested the animated videos because they would be familiar with Haitian people.

“The moment we first saw these videos, we couldn’t help but smile,” Jacob Payen, spokesperson for the Haitian Community Alliance, said in a press release. “I am grateful to the Ohio Department of Public Safety for making the effort to create this video series, in our native language, to help the Haitian community better understand Ohio’s driving laws.”

The videos include school bus safety, the difference between a driver's permit and a driver's license, and bicycle, motorcycle, and pedestrian awareness,

The state said the videos are another effort by the state to address driver safety in Clark County. Other efforts include radio public service announcements recorded in Haitian Creole about interacting with law enforcement, winter driving, and driving under the influence.

“Protecting all residents of Springfield has always been our top priority,” stated Springfield Mayor Rob Rue. “This video series provides valuable information directly to the community, and we appreciate the resources and support of the Ohio Department of Public Safety to enable us to provide all of these driver training opportunities.”

The videos can be seen on the Ohio Department of Public Safety's website.

