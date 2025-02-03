© 2025 WYSO
DeWine highlights childcare as essential to Ohio's economy, speaking at Dayton event

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published February 3, 2025 at 5:02 PM EST
Governor Mike DeWine at The Workforce Equation summit at Wright State University
Groundwork Ohio
Governor Mike DeWine at The Workforce Equation summit at Wright State University

Child care is getting an adult-sized seat at the table with community, government and business leaders.

This happened at a statewide conference with one key focus: making childcare more accessible and affordable for Ohio families.

"Without the support of families and giving them the help they need, we are not going to be able to advance as a state," Gov. Mike DeWine said.

DeWine stressed this point to more than 300 attendees at a conference titled “The Workforce Equation: Why Child Care Matters for Ohio Businesses." The goal of the event was to connect the dots between quality childcare, thriving businesses and the state’s economy. Wright State University hosted the event with the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, Preschool Promise and Groundwork Ohio.

"61% of women who are outside of the labor force right now would return to the workforce if they didn't have childcare barriers," said Lynanne Gutierrez, president and CEO with Groundwork Ohio, which is an early childhood policy and advocacy group.

The average cost of infant child care in Ohio is more than $12,000 a year, she said. Annual care for a toddler is more than 11,000 and it's just under $10,000 for a preschooler. Groundwork Ohio also pointed out a scarcity of childcare in rural areas.

A study by Ready Nation reported because many Ohio families don’t have access to affordable, quality childcare, the state’s economy annually loses almost $4 billion.

"We’re seeing individuals leave the workforce," said Kara Wente, director of the Ohio Department of Children and Youth.

She said a new state program brings together community and business leaders so they can create childcare resources for families.

"Your local communities find the businesses and figure out what issues they're really dealing with and what providers can meet that need? Then that partner brings those two groups together and they figure out how do we make it happen? What's the gap? And when there is a gap, we're asking the business to help fill a portion of that gap financially. And then the government will also do a portion as well," she said.

The Preschool Development Grant is funding this public, private partnership for the next two years.
