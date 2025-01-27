Developer shares next steps to redevelop former Montgomery County fairgrounds

A major development project in Dayton that brings together some of the area’s biggest employers is moving forward.

OnMain is a development to be built on the former site of the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

Across most of the 38 acres, developers want to create streets, lay utilities and build infrastructure for a diversity of new business and housing units.

Construction will begin this summer, OnMain CEO Brian Heitcamp said.

"The goal here is to create new job opportunities for not only the city youth of the region and the state and make this a destination as it relates to digital transformation, not only with the defense industry or the Air Force, but for the health care industry, legal industry, and the financial industry," Heitcamp said. "So value we created not only for the site but for the community as a whole."

The University of Dayton and Premier Health are partnering with OnMain on this three 3-phase project that could take as long as 20 years to fully complete.

OnMain will build a five-story digital transformation center. Inside the high security area, small and medium sized companies will be able to do business with the U.S. Air Force.

"When you're starting to work on more sensitive, secretive material, you have to find secure spaces to do that. And a lot of small and medium sized businesses don't have that availability," Heitcamp said. "So we will have in this building secure space that sensitive meetings can happen and it will allow small and medium sized businesses the ability to utilize that space."

There will also be a plaza, a retention pond and a hiking trail.