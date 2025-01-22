Learn more about 2025 farm-share programs at upcoming Dayton info fairs

While snow is still on the ground, small farmers are already encouraging residents to think ahead to the growing season.

Several local farms will be promoting their community-supported agriculture programs at two info fairs this month at 2nd Street Market.

These CSA programs allow people to buy a share of the harvest at a local farm and then receive a regular box of fresh, local produce throughout the farm's growing season.

These programs offer participants the freshest possible goods they can receive during growing seasons, said Kaitlyn Lowry, an education coordinator with Five Rivers MetroParks.

“We ask people to consider choosing a CSA because you're supporting local farmers, you're keeping that money in our region, you're boosting the local economy and you're providing guaranteed income to our local farmers,” she said.

Five Rivers MetroParks will kick off its CSA Fairs with a free Virtual Fair 7 to 8:30 p.m., Jan. 23. Pre-registration is required to attend..

The free, in-person fair takes place at the 2nd Street Market’s East Pavilion from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 26.

The fairs offer a look at CSA subscriptions from local producers including Mile Creek Farm, Patchwork Gardens, Dayton Microgreens, Green Table Gardens and Mission of Mary.

The Farm Manager at Mission of Mary, Andy Badinghaus, said their CSA packages offer a wide variety of produce while it is in season.

“In the small box, you can expect 7 to 9 items per box each week," he said. "And then in the large box, it's about 3 or 4 or more items."

According to Badinghaus, Mission of Mary has 110 members in its CSA which runs for 24 weeks in the summer, starting in late May.

"We have full cost shares and then we have low cost shares," he said. "So we reserve at least 30% of our our shares for the low cost shares. And the savings there on the retail value of our shares is about 55%. So it's over half of the retail value. And then our full cost shares, people who sign up for those pay a little donation every week to help offset the extra costs."

Regardless of the type of box, customers will receive the same produce. A full cost share costs $41 a week for a large box and $29 a week for a small box. Low cost shares are $16 for a large box and $11 for a small box each week.

According to Badinghaus, the organization also offers flexible payment plans.

"We really try to reduce all of the barriers that people have to accessing nutritious vegetables," he said. "So something that we offer for the low cost shares if our pricing is still too expensive, then we can work with people on that. And then if you live like within a like two mile radius from where we are, then we offer delivery for those low cost shares as well."

According to Lowry, all of the vendors for both CSA Fairs have had a longstanding relationship with 2nd Street Market.

"Some of them are vendors at the Second Street Market. Some have just been in the area for a while, and we've known them for a while or just word of mouth," she said. "They're all really excellent and care very, very much about the product."

Product variety is a point of pride for vendors at the CSA Markets. Lowry said customers can always count on trying something new through the various subscriptions.

"You can try new veggies that you might not normally see in stores like kohlrabi or garlic scapes and tatsoi," she said. "And you build these really excellent relationships with farmers that you buy from and grow a greater appreciation for the work and the love that goes into each vegetable that's grown for you. I mean, some of our CSAs even offer bread, they offer mushrooms."

