West Dayton exhibit inspired by Martin Luther King Jr.'s Dayton speech

Sixty one years ago, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke inside the University of Dayton Fieldhouse. He was the keynote of a citywide Freedom Rally promoting economic, housing, legal, health and education justice for African Americans in the Gem City as well as nationwide.

"Segregation is still us. But I say to you this night my friends, because I believe it, that if democracy is to live, segregation must die," King said.

Willis "Bing" Davis was in the audience that night.

On Nov. 29 in 1964, he was early in his art teaching career at Cornell White High School. Davis said he was moved by King's passion.

"To end the struggle. That inspired me as a young educator. Even to this day, seeking justice, peace for all people is continuous, and it's time for us to do all of our lives," Davis said. "We should never be too far from it."

Now, Davis is curating Visual Voices: An exhibition by African American artists inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1964 Dayton Speech. It's held in both the EboNia Gallery and the Black Palette Art Gallery one door down on Third Street in the historic Wright Dunbar District. The Charles F. Kettering Foundation funded this project.

Thirteen artists listened to the speech and read the transcript. Then they created paintings, drawings, photographs, sculptures and other images. Reflecting some of the poignant ideas Dr. King emphasized during his only visit to Dayton.

Charles F. Kettering Foundation A pair of track shoes, one represents the U.S., the other represents the African Diaspora.

One piece reflects black athletes using their platform to promote civil rights. Entitled, Askia: Power First But I’m Gonna Lead with My Best Foot Forward. Enclosed in a clear case is a pair of track shoes in a starting block primed to compete for top prize.

"You see, one of the shoes is red, white and blue. And that puts you in the mind of America. But the other shoe is red, black and green. The colors of liberation used by people of African descent," Davis said.

There are cowry shells lining both shoes. The red, black and green has gold cowry shells. The red, white and blue shoe has silver cowry shells.

Davis said this symbolizes athletic competition.

"Athletic competition. Gold for first place, silver for second," Davis said. "Athletes have also used their platform to to help many causes. From Ali resisting a draft to Kapernic taking a knee. The whole world saw the runners in Mexico City stand on the podium and each one of them had a black glove on as they raise their hand. The symbol of that struggle."

Bing is referring to Tommie Smith and John Carlos during the 1968 Mexico City Olympics. In the 200 meter dash, Smith won gold setting a new world record, Carlos captured bronze. During the award ceremony, they stood on the podium in black socks, symbolizing African American poverty, Smith wore a black scarf representing Black pride while Carlos wore a bead necklace as a symbol of the lynching of Black Americans. Both raised a black-gloved fist in tribute to Black unity.

Kathryn Mobley / WYSO

"The red, white and blue shoe has a lock on it. And the red, black and green as a key. It implies that knowledge of self can free you," Davis said.

While WYSO was at the EboNia Gallery, members of the President's Club of Dayton stopped by the space. This location was part of their cultural field trip. Anthony Massood lingered in front of "Winter Suit," a four foot tall charcoal drawing. It depicts a well-dressed Black man entrapped by corrosive social stigmas.

"When you look at the one charcoal painting there with the shackles. It's amazing what Martin Dr. Martin Luther King went through," Massood said.

Kathryn Mobley / WYSO 'Winter Suit' is a charcoal drawing of a man wearing a professional suit. His neck is shackled. This is one of the many pieces on display in the Visual Voices exhibit at the EboNia Gallery and the Black Pallette Art Gallery in West Dayton.

Davis explained the imagery. "Nice suit, nice shirt, nice tie. But he has a shackle on his neck," Davis said. "So sometimes you and I may get a good job, eat three meals a day. Have a nice house, a nice car. And if we're not careful, we still can be shackled with our past. We still can be mentally enslaved even though we may have outward appearing comfort."

1 of 3 — IMG_5255.JPG Members of the President's Club of Dayton visit the EboNia Gallery. They came to see the Visual Voices exhibit. Kathryn Mobley / WYSO 2 of 3 — IMG_5252.JPG 'Damn the Good Old Days!' by Dwayne Daniel. Kathryn Mobley 3 of 3 — IMG_5259.JPG Kathy VonderBrink (r) and Jackie Colvard (l) take in the images in this piece, 'Lessons From the Past' in the EboNia Gallery on Third Street. They are members of the President's Club of Dayton. Kathryn Mobley / WYSO

Veronica Bedell-Newels is this group’s president. She said exhibits like this one can create bridges of understanding between people. "It reminds us of our past, who we are and where we're going," Bedell-Newels said. "It's inspirational and it's history. And we want to open people up to knowledge to know that we're all one and to appreciate and respect each other's history. The legacy to just be good people so that we can be better and do better."

The variety of images in this exhibit show how Black people from all walks of life have contributed to our nation’s Civil Rights movement. Davis calls art an agent of change, reminding us the fight for social justice is everyone’s fight.

Kathryn Mobley / WYSO Willis "Bing" Davis stands between pieces in the current show, Visual Voices: An exhibition by African American Artists Inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s 1964 Dayton Speech.

"We are brothers, but we don't realize the love. And so what I try to do is to bring information to help understanding," Davis said. "I don't fear that fear that other people have. And knowing history and knowing truth and honesty."

A dominant message in King's 1964 speech in the UD Fieldhouse.

"We’ve come to see that human progress never rolls in on the wheels of inevitability. It comes through the tireless efforts, the persistent work of dedicated individuals who are willing to be coworkers with God, and without this hard work, time itself becomes an ally of the primitive forces of social stagnation," King said. "So we must help time, and we must realize that the time is always ripe to do right."

