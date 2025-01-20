Reds will close spring training with a Dayton game

The Cincinnati Reds will close out their spring training schedule with a game at Day Air Ballpark in downtown.

The game will take place on March 25 at 6:10 p.m. in conjunction with the Dragon’s 25th season.

“This game, presented by Winsupply, will be the first of many events as we celebrate our 25th season," said Robert Murphy, Dragons president. "Dragons baseball has become a great tradition since we played our first game in 2000, and many of our players have gone on to become key members of the Reds in Cincinnati.”

Dragons season ticket holders, suite lease holders and sponsors will have first buying opportunities for the game.

This game marks the fourth visit to Day Air Ballpark by the Reds.

The Dayton Dragons open the 2025 season, their 25th season, on April 4 at West Michigan, with their home opener scheduled for April 8 at 7:05 pm against Fort Wayne at Day Air Ballpark.

