Extreme cold coming to Ohio, local warming centers prepare

The National Weather Service Wilmington said that an extreme cold watch is in effect for late Sunday night through Wednesday morning.

The extreme cold watch includes portions of east central and southeast Indiana and central, southwest, and west central Ohio.

Dangerously cold temperatures, which can cause frostbite or hypothermia, are possible for affected areas, the National Weather Service reports. Windchills of -15 to -25 degrees are possible in some areas.

National Weather Service in Wilmington

The extended period of freezing temperatures could also cause ruptured water pipes. Ahead of the extreme cold, homeowners are advised to prevent water pipes from freezing by wrapping, draining, or allowing them to drip slowly.

Springfield, Clark County warming centers prepare

A Springfield spokesperson said community partners are working together to support displaced neighbors during these dangerously low temperatures.

Sheltered Inc. will be extending their hours of operation for the Hartley House, a single men’s shelter, located at 440 W. High St. The shelter will be open 24/7 this Sunday, Jan, 19 and Monday, Jan. 20.

There will also be warming centers at



the Salvation Army gym, located at 15 S. Plum St., from Monday, January 20 through Wednesday, Jan. 22. The warming center will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in effort to provide relief to other agencies providing shelter. This facility will offer showers and two meals per day.

424 S. Fountain Ave. Another warming center, run by Kenneth “Barron” Seeling. It will remain open 24 hours per day and offer two meals per day.

The city of Springfield also stated that local government agencies will not be clearing out items from any encampments during this time.

"Individuals who seek refuge at a warming location can rest assured that there will be no coordinated efforts to remove belongings from these areas while they are utilizing services," the city stated.

Residents can also sign up to volunteer at warming centers at uwccmc.org/volunteer.

Greene County

“Everyone should continue to monitor their local weather forecasts and be prepared to protect your health and safety,” stated Kim Caudill, emergency preparedness coordinator for Greene County Public Health. “Extreme cold can pose a significant danger to people, pets, and those exposed to the elements. She added, "Look out for your neighbors, stay warm, and if you must travel, be cautious during any potential winter weather conditions.”

Warming Centers available in Greene County (open during regular business hours only):

Beavercreek Senior Center

Fairborn Senior Center

Yellow Springs Senior Center

Beavercreek Community Library

Cedarville Community Library

Fairborn Community Library

Jamestown Community Library

Winters-Bellbrook Community Library

Xenia Community Library

Yellow Springs Community Library

John Bryan Community Center

Fairborn Police Department Lobby

Montgomery County

Last week, with frigid temperatures on the way, several local organizations opened their doors as warming centers.

Dayton:

• Greater Dayton Recreation Center: 2021 West Third St.

• Lohrey Recreation Center: 2366 Glenarm Ave.

• Northwest Recreation Center: 1600 Princeton Dr.

Monday - Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For those needing shelter beyond posted hours:

• St. Vincent DePaul Women’s & Families Facility: 120 W Apple St.

• St. Vincent DePaul Men’s Facility: 1921 S. Gettysburg Ave.

Moraine:

• Payne Recreation Center: 3800 Main St.

Monday - Friday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Washington Township:

• Washington Township Rec Center: 895 Miamisburg Centerville Rd.

Monday - Friday: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Warren County

Warren County Emergency Management Agency posted that the cold temperatures will continue to drop this weekend into next week.

The locations of available warming centers and up-to-date hours is online: https://buff.ly/3RqdghY

