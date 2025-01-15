Honda announces details for first EV to be built at its Ohio EV Hub

Honda and its luxury division, Acura, announced details for its next electric SUV, the RSX.

The all-electric premium SUV will be the first EV produced at the Honda EV Hub in Ohio, which is scheduled for production later this year.

Honda is one of the biggest employers in the state, with more than 15,000 workers in Ohio.

"We began production of Acura vehicles in America 30 years ago, so we are excited to make the Acura RSX the first EV we build at the Honda EV Hub," stated Mike Fischer, executive chief engineer and leader of the Honda North American BEV Project. "The establishment of the Honda EV Hub represents not only the start of EV production but the complete reimagining of our approach to manufacturing that will establish our global standard for EV production."

Honda said in a statement that the company will begin development testing this week in real-world conditions.

The RSX nameplate was previously used by a gas-powered two door vehicle.