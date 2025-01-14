© 2025 WYSO
Springfield High health center sees over 1,000 patients first semester of operating

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published January 14, 2025 at 11:45 AM EST
Image, exterior signage of the new health center at Springfield High School.
Kathryn Mobley
/
WYSO
Exterior signage of the new health center at Springfield High School.

The Health Center at Springfield High is busy.

Since opening last fall, more than 1,000 patients have visited the newly constructed facility. According to providers, most of the patients requested wellness checks and mental health services.

The Springfield City School District opened the school-based health center at the beginning of this school year to support the health needs of the district's students, parents and the Springfield community.

“This is continued proof that the students and families in this district can benefit from additional access to medical, mental health – and soon vision services,” Anita Biles, Springfield's school-based health center coordinator, said in a statement.

Services provided include same day sick visits for students, chronic care management, well child visits, women’s health and wellness, vaccinations, mental health services, patient advocacy and sports physicals.

Rocking Horse Community Health Center provides all health services.
