Wright-Patt steps up ID requirements after attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas

All vehicle passengers without a valid ID can no longer enter Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

This is because base leadership suspended the Trusted Traveler Program, which allowed drivers entering the installation to vouch for the people in their car.

According to the base, this decision is a precautionary measure in the wake of recent attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas.

Now everyone in a vehicle must have an approved DOD ID to get on base. Those can be obtained at the Pass and Registration Office located at 4185 Logistics Avenue, Bldg. 286, in Area A.

