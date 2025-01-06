From sledding hills to Wright-Patt Air Force Base, winter storm prompts closings

Snow has piled up around the Miami Valley this morning, as the first winter storm of 2025 rolls through.

The severe weather has prompted many schools, businesses, and government agencies to close for the day.

These closings include the sledding hills at Germantown, Englewood and Taylorsville MetroParks and the park system's skating rink. Five Rivers MetroParks said the opening of parks and facilities will be delayed until conditions improve and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office returns the county to a Level 1 snow emergency.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the largest single-site employer in Ohio, also announced that it was closed Monday for all non-essential missions.

Some other closings include:

