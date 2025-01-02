Springfield Haitians savor independence day celebration with Soup Joumou
Haitian and Haitian Americans celebrate the nation's independence on Jan. 1.
In Springfield at Rose Goute Creole Restaurant, poet Yshnaider Dorce entertained patrons on New Years Day Wednesday afternoon, as a steady stream of people flowed in and out of the South Limestone Street business during its Haitian Independence Day celebration.
The featured attraction, Soup Joumou.
Iphenia Molly is from Haiti. "I feel so happy when I make my soup because it represents my independence," she said.
Molly is in Springfield celebrating this holiday with a friend. She said this soup makes Haitians strong because it's made with fresh meat and vegetables and packed with vitamins.
Soup Joumou is a traditional Haitian dish served on Jan. 1, marking when Haitians gained their freedom from French colonial rule in 1804. Chunks of beef, potatoes, carrots, cabbage, other vegetables and pasta swim in a thick squash broth seasoned with aromatic spices. Joumou means pumpkin or squash in Creole.
During French colonization, enslaved Haitians made the native cuisine for French plantation owners but were not allowed to eat it. After gaining their freedom, Haitians were finally able to celebrate with this hearty soup.
Four years ago, Molly left Haiti because of gang violence and governmental instability. Now she has one wish for the new year.
"I hope for this year 2025, things are going better for our Haitian people because I want to go to my country," Molly said. "In my country, I feel better. I like when I’m in Haiti."
Manager Roman Pierre says business is good.
Roman Pierre manages the South Limestone Street restaurant. He said despite negative rhetoric regarding Haitians nationally this summer, he and his wife like Springfield and intend to stay.
"A lot of people coming to support us. That's one of the reasons we don't we didn't leave because we were very, very busy," Pierre said. "We see a lot of people come from every where to show us their support."