Springfield Haitians savor independence day celebration with Soup Joumou

Haitian and Haitian Americans celebrate the nation's independence on Jan. 1.

In Springfield at Rose Goute Creole Restaurant, poet Yshnaider Dorce entertained patrons on New Years Day Wednesday afternoon, as a steady stream of people flowed in and out of the South Limestone Street business during its Haitian Independence Day celebration.

The featured attraction, Soup Joumou.

1 of 5 — IMG_5220 copy.JPG Kathryn Mobley / WYSO 2 of 5 — IMG_5186.JPG Patrons at Rose Goute Creole Restaurant in Springfield on South Limestone Street. Kathryn Mobley / WYSO 3 of 5 — IMG_5202.JPG Patrons enjoying soup joumou to celebrate Haiti's Independence Day. Kathryn Mobley / WYSO 4 of 5 — IMG_5197.JPG Haitian immigrant and poet Poet Yshnaider Dorce. Kathryn Mobley / WYSO 5 of 5 — IMG_5194.JPG Haitian immigrant and poet Poet Yshnaider Dorce entertains patrons at Rose Goute Creole Restaurant on January 1, 2025. It was part of a Haitian Independence Day celebration organized by the Dayton chapter of the Party for Social Liberation. Kathryn Mobley / WYSO

Iphenia Molly is from Haiti. "I feel so happy when I make my soup because it represents my independence," she said.

Molly is in Springfield celebrating this holiday with a friend. She said this soup makes Haitians strong because it's made with fresh meat and vegetables and packed with vitamins.

Soup Joumou is a traditional Haitian dish served on Jan. 1, marking when Haitians gained their freedom from French colonial rule in 1804. Chunks of beef, potatoes, carrots, cabbage, other vegetables and pasta swim in a thick squash broth seasoned with aromatic spices. Joumou means pumpkin or squash in Creole.

During French colonization, enslaved Haitians made the native cuisine for French plantation owners but were not allowed to eat it. After gaining their freedom, Haitians were finally able to celebrate with this hearty soup.

Four years ago, Molly left Haiti because of gang violence and governmental instability. Now she has one wish for the new year.

"I hope for this year 2025, things are going better for our Haitian people because I want to go to my country," Molly said. "In my country, I feel better. I like when I’m in Haiti."

1 of 4 — IMG_5205 2.JPG On January 1, 2025, staff at Rose Goute Creole Restaurant worked non-stop to keep up with orders. Patrons came to celebrate Haiti's Independence Day.



Manager Roman Pierre says business is good. Kathryn Mobley / WYSO 2 of 4 — IMG_5216.JPG Connor Erbacher came from Dayton to enjoy a bowl of Soup Joumou. Kathryn Mobley / WYSO 3 of 4 — IMG_5228.JPG Loudjina Louissaint came from Columbus for the hearty Haitian cuisine, Soup Joumou. He says it's an essential dish to honor his Haitian ancestors. Kathryn Mobley / WYSO 4 of 4 — IMG_5229.JPG Louissaint feeds Soup Joumou to his four-year-old daughter, Luidjiy. Kathryn Mobley / WYSO

Roman Pierre manages the South Limestone Street restaurant. He said despite negative rhetoric regarding Haitians nationally this summer, he and his wife like Springfield and intend to stay.

"A lot of people coming to support us. That's one of the reasons we don't we didn't leave because we were very, very busy," Pierre said. "We see a lot of people come from every where to show us their support."

