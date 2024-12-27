5 WYSO podcast episodes you should catch up on before next year

It was a big year for podcasts at WYSO.

We rolled out two new offerings — The Ohio Country and Rediscovered Radio — and released new seasons to our established podcasts. This in-depth journalism and storytelling was only possible thanks to our members.

In case you missed them, here are five episodes you should be sure to catch up on:

The Ohio Country Episode 11: Pretendians

Our 12-part podcast, The Ohio Country, put the experiences of Miami, Shawnee, Wyandotte, and other tribal nations at the center of a refreshed version of the state’s complicated past and undecided future. It was the the result of more than a year of reporting.

We especially recommend Episode 11: Pretendians, which explored tribal citizenship, the damage done by pretendians, and efforts by the tribes to correct misinformation.

A Matter of Impact: A Look Back at the Decade Since John Crawford III Was Killed

This one-hour documentary looks back at the 10 years since John Crawford III was killed at a Beavercreek Walmart. We revisit the community response to Crawford’s killing, and we hear from some of the people who were involved in this response – including Crawford’s father, activists and supporters, and the former mayor of Beavercreek.

The episode aired on Think Twice. Each week on Think Twice, WYSO's Dave Barber curates a focused examination of a topic impacting our community or our world.

Book Nook: 'On Freedom' by Timothy Snyder

Book Nook's Vick Mickunas spoke with internationally renowned author and historian Timothy Snyder. The Centerville native has a new book out exploring the timely topic of the meaning of freedom.

"Power is a vacuum. You can't just clear away government and tell us that we're all going to be free," Snyder told Book Nook host Vick Mickunas. "The way to solve this problem is to ask what freedom really is."

ReEntry Stories: 'There were times I thought God was not with me'

Nancy Smith is a former bus driver from Lorain, Ohio, who was wrongfully charged with sexually abusing children in her care. She served more than 15 years in prison.

Smith spoke with Mary Evans, host of WYSO's ReEntry Stories. The latest season of the podcast focuses on wrongful conviction and features powerful stories of those with lived experience in the system.

Making Change: Women’s Voices on WYSO

Over the past 66 years, WYSO grew from a student-run college radio station to the Miami Valley’s major public media outlet, and the WYSO Archives preserves the chronicle of that transition. All the while, the station reflects larger societal progress from the late 1950s through the present. In the first episode of Rediscovered Radio: Women's Voices, Women Music, we trace that progress by focusing on the voices in the archives, especially women’s voices in the music shows and feminist content that aired during WYSO’s early years.

