Xenia accepting applications to fill mayor, city council vacancies

The city of Xenia is searching for a new mayor and a city council person.

That's because the November election advanced the political careers of Xenia Mayor Sarah Mays and City Councilman Levi Dean.

In January 2025, Mays will become a Greene County Commissioner and Dean will join the Ohio House of Representatives covering District 71.

"For these two positions, they have one year remaining," said City Manager Brent Merriman.

Merriman said city council can select community members to fill these posts or choose a current council member to serve out the mayor’s term, creating a second open council slot. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, a Xenia resident for at least two years, be a registered voter and have no felony convictions.

"Outside of that, just someone who is interested and wants to be a part of a very dynamic legislative body in a community that is experiencing a lot of really positive things," Merriman said.

Merriman also emphasized these positions require a commitment.

"We do ask a lot of our council members in terms of the meetings they attend, the committees and boards and commissions," Merriman said. "It is a pretty significant investment of time and effort. At the same time, we need really good people, good community members who are interested in best investing in the long term benefit of our community."

Xenia’s current council will begin interviewing applicants the first week of January and hope to announce the new mayor and council person soon after.

