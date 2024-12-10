Wright State University, Premier Health hire physician for dual leadership role

The Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine will have a new dean next year.

Dr. Raj Mitra will will also be the chief academic officer at Premier Health.

“I was particularly inspired by the shared mission of the two organizations to support the community through excellence in innovative research, exceptional teaching and world-class patient care,” Mitra said in a statement. “This is particularly timely in southern Ohio and throughout our country, where we will face a substantial physician shortage over the next decade.”

The university said the dual role for Mitra allows him to deliver academic and clinical services to both institutions.

Mitra currently serves as professor of medicine and associate dean of clinical affairs at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine and chief medical officer at UCF Health.

His tenure at Wright State and Premier Health begins on March 10.

