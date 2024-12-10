© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wright State University, Premier Health hire physician for dual leadership role

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published December 10, 2024 at 11:46 AM EST
Pictured is Dr. Raj Mitra
UCF Health and Wright State University
Dr. Raj Mitra

The Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine will have a new dean next year.

Dr. Raj Mitra will will also be the chief academic officer at Premier Health.

“I was particularly inspired by the shared mission of the two organizations to support the community through excellence in innovative research, exceptional teaching and world-class patient care,” Mitra said in a statement. “This is particularly timely in southern Ohio and throughout our country, where we will face a substantial physician shortage over the next decade.”

The university said the dual role for Mitra allows him to deliver academic and clinical services to both institutions.

Mitra currently serves as professor of medicine and associate dean of clinical affairs at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine and chief medical officer at UCF Health.

His tenure at Wright State and Premier Health begins on March 10.
Tags
Local & Statewide News Wright State UniversityMedical School
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
See stories by Mike Frazier