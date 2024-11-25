Springfield High School health center open during holiday week

During this holiday week, Springfield City School students will have access to the city’s newest health center.

The Springfield Health Center at the city’s high school is open through Wednesday.

The center, which opened in August, is a valuable community asset for the district’s students and their families, Coordinator Anita Biles said.

“We will be open not only for sick appointments but parents are also going to be off, too," Biles said. "It’s a great time for them to get their child updated on well checks, immunizations and any of those things that they might need. It’s also convenient for the family.”

On Monday (Nov. 25) and Tuesday (Nov. 26), the Health Center on East Home Road will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. On Wednesday (Nov, 27), it will be open at 8 a.m. and close at Noon.

The center offers payment on a sliding scale. Clients can get vaccinations, wellness checks, primary care, and mental health services, as well as care for infants and basic prenatal care.

Biles emphasized the center can address other needs clients may have.

"That includes any language barriers. The health center is designed to make sure that if there is a language barrier, we can support that with some translation services," Biles said.

According to Biles, the health center will have similar hours during the Christmas school holiday.

Rocking Horse Community Health Center operates the 5,200-square-foot facility.

The district services more than 7,000 students.