© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dayton group aims to build support for Ohio intercity passenger rail

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published November 18, 2024 at 1:26 PM EST
An Amtrak train, pictured in the Cascades. All Aboard Ohio is advocating for increased rail service in the state.
Amtrak
An Amtrak train, pictured in the Cascades. All Aboard Ohio is advocating for increased rail service in the state.

Imagine being able to jump on Amtrak in Dayton and cruising to Columbus.

That’s what some, like Tony Kreoger, want to become a reality.

"I think it's a benefit to city of Dayton residents for having an alternative to the personal vehicle," said Kroger, the planning division manager with the City of Dayton.

He’s also an advocate for All Aboard Ohio . This nonprofit is working with Amtrak to create an intercity passenger rail service–initially it would run between Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati and Dayton, more commonly referred to as 3C + D.

This service is a smart investment, according to Kroeger.
"A potential stop could really transform the southwest quadrant of downtown. It's a great connection for Dayton businesses to now have a market easily accessible in a way that hadn't been before," Kroeger said.

Dayton’s station would be downtown at Sixth and Ludlow, site of the historic Union Station.

Currently, All Aboard is identifying potential corridors Amtrak could use statewide where rail lines already exist.

All Aboard Ohio will host a public information meeting in 7 p.m., Nov. 21, at 660 S. Main St. Dayton.

According to Kroeger, it'll be at least ten years before intercity rail is a reality in Ohio.

A map shows Amtrak’s vision for Ohio, which includes more trains and better service.
Amtrak
A map shows Amtrak’s vision for Ohio, which includes more trains and better service.

Tags
Local & Statewide News public transportation
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937) 952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley