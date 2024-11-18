Dayton group aims to build support for Ohio intercity passenger rail

Imagine being able to jump on Amtrak in Dayton and cruising to Columbus.

That’s what some, like Tony Kreoger, want to become a reality.

"I think it's a benefit to city of Dayton residents for having an alternative to the personal vehicle," said Kroger, the planning division manager with the City of Dayton.

He’s also an advocate for All Aboard Ohio . This nonprofit is working with Amtrak to create an intercity passenger rail service–initially it would run between Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati and Dayton, more commonly referred to as 3C + D.

This service is a smart investment, according to Kroeger.

"A potential stop could really transform the southwest quadrant of downtown. It's a great connection for Dayton businesses to now have a market easily accessible in a way that hadn't been before," Kroeger said.

Dayton’s station would be downtown at Sixth and Ludlow, site of the historic Union Station.

Currently, All Aboard is identifying potential corridors Amtrak could use statewide where rail lines already exist.

All Aboard Ohio will host a public information meeting in 7 p.m., Nov. 21, at 660 S. Main St. Dayton.

According to Kroeger, it'll be at least ten years before intercity rail is a reality in Ohio.