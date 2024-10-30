Miami County board of elections hand mails hundreds of absentee ballots after vendor issue

Miami County Board of Elections has mailed out hundreds of absentee ballots by hand after a vendor issue.

"We contracted with a print vendor to send our absentee ballots out for the first two weeks of early voting," said Laura Bruns, director of the Miami County Board of Election. "But they got behind, equipment issues."

Compounding matters was the Oct. 14 federal Columbus Day Holiday, closing all post offices.

"So starting on October the 14th, we started sending our own ballots. Everything for the past two weeks has been sent through our office," said Bruns. "We're getting them back now in droves. So we know that they're being returned."

According to Bruns, 8,600 absentee ballots have been mailed out. As of October 29, 5,794 have been returned to her office with more coming every day.

Voters who have requested an absentee ballot, but have not gotten it yet, do have other options. Between now and Sunday at 4 p.m. residents can vote a regular ballot at the Miami County early voting center, located at 215 W. Main St. in Troy. Voters can also also cast a provisional ballot on Nov. 5.

Anyone with questions, call the local board of election at 937-440-3900.

