$52 million marked for Ohio brownfield remediation, building demolition projects
The state is committing millions of dollars to help Montgomery, Greene and other counties demolish vacant, dilapidated structures.
More than $52 million will go to support brownfield remediation and building demolition statewide.
Out of that $52 million, the Ohio Brownfield Remediation grants announced more than $29 million to clean up and redevelop 36 hazardous brownfield sites in 23 counties, including
- $1.5. million, former Middletown Paperboard site, Butler County
- $182,205, former Cohen Recycling, Butler County
- $87,266, North Keowee Strip Center, Montgomery County
- $1.9 million, West Carrollton Former Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant, Montgomery County
- $171,858, Cheerhart Cleaners, Montgomery County
- $300,000, Sunoco & Morrow Plaza Assessment, Warren County
The money also includes $23.3 million to demolish 292 vacant, dilapidated buildings in nine counties.
Greene County will get $330,291 to tear down six sites.
Montgomery County will get $5.3 million to bulldoze 151 sites.