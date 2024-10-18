© 2024 WYSO
$52 million marked for Ohio brownfield remediation, building demolition projects

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published October 18, 2024 at 12:07 PM EDT
A map shows that there will be demolition projects around the county.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's office

The state is committing millions of dollars to help Montgomery, Greene and other counties demolish vacant, dilapidated structures.

More than $52 million will go to support brownfield remediation and building demolition statewide.

Out of that $52 million, the Ohio Brownfield Remediation grants announced more than $29 million to clean up and redevelop 36 hazardous brownfield sites in 23 counties, including

  • $1.5. million, former Middletown Paperboard site, Butler County
  • $182,205, former Cohen Recycling, Butler County
  • $87,266, North Keowee Strip Center, Montgomery County
  • $1.9 million, West Carrollton Former Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant, Montgomery County
  • $171,858, Cheerhart Cleaners, Montgomery County
  • $300,000, Sunoco & Morrow Plaza Assessment, Warren County

The money also includes $23.3 million to demolish 292 vacant, dilapidated buildings in nine counties.

Greene County will get $330,291 to tear down six sites.

Montgomery County will get $5.3 million to bulldoze 151 sites.
