$52 million marked for Ohio brownfield remediation, building demolition projects

The state is committing millions of dollars to help Montgomery, Greene and other counties demolish vacant, dilapidated structures.

More than $52 million will go to support brownfield remediation and building demolition statewide.

Out of that $52 million, the Ohio Brownfield Remediation grants announced more than $29 million to clean up and redevelop 36 hazardous brownfield sites in 23 counties, including



$1.5. million, former Middletown Paperboard site, Butler County

$182,205, former Cohen Recycling, Butler County

$87,266, North Keowee Strip Center, Montgomery County

$1.9 million, West Carrollton Former Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant, Montgomery County

$171,858, Cheerhart Cleaners, Montgomery County

$300,000, Sunoco & Morrow Plaza Assessment, Warren County

The money also includes $23.3 million to demolish 292 vacant, dilapidated buildings in nine counties.

Greene County will get $330,291 to tear down six sites.

Montgomery County will get $5.3 million to bulldoze 151 sites.

