Navistar announces rebrand and name change to 'International'

The parent company of a long-time Springfield manufacturing plant will change its name once again.

Illinois-based Navistar Inc, said the rebranding was effective Oct. 1.

Its new name? International Motors, LLC.

The company is sporting a new logo as well.

The business makeover includes the Springfield Assembly Plant. That site manufactures several of the company's commercial and heavy duty trucks.

The company's Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer issued a statement on International's website saying, "After more than 120 years, we are choosing to return to our roots as International. [The Company] embodies determination, partnership, and collaboration in meeting every challenge with a solution. Our new name and look complement the strategic changes we are making to offer enhanced customer experiences."

More than 1,800 workers are employed at the company's Clark County plant..

