© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Navistar announces rebrand and name change to 'International'

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published October 8, 2024 at 1:55 PM EDT
This is a picture of International's Springfield, Ohio Assembly Plant
Springfield, Ohio Assembly Plant

The parent company of a long-time Springfield manufacturing plant will change its name once again.

Illinois-based Navistar Inc, said the rebranding was effective Oct. 1.

Its new name? International Motors, LLC.

The company is sporting a new logo as well.

The business makeover includes the Springfield Assembly Plant. That site manufactures several of the company's commercial and heavy duty trucks.

The company's Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer issued a statement on International's website saying, "After more than 120 years, we are choosing to return to our roots as International. [The Company] embodies determination, partnership, and collaboration in meeting every challenge with a solution. Our new name and look complement the strategic changes we are making to offer enhanced customer experiences."

More than 1,800 workers are employed at the company's Clark County plant..
Tags
Local & Statewide News Springfield
Jerry Kenney
Jerry began volunteering at WYSO in 1991 and hosting Sunday night's Alpha Rhythms in 1992. He joined the YSO staff in 2007 as Morning Edition Host, then All Things Considered. He's hosted Sunday morning's WYSO Weekend since 2008 and produced several radio dramas and specials . In 2009 Jerry received the Best Feature award from Public Radio News Directors Inc., and was named the 2023 winner of the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Best Anchor/News Host award. His current, heart-felt projects include the occasional series Bulletin Board Diaries, which focuses on local, old-school advertisers and small business owners. He has also returned as the co-host Alpha Rhythms.
See stories by Jerry Kenney