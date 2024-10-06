Springfield's newest mobile health unit reducing patient backlog

Springfield’s newest mobile health unit is staying busy. Within a week of its opening, medical staff have seen almost 100 patients, most getting vaccines.

Gov. Mike DeWine authorized funds for this second mobile unit after almost two weeks of bomb threats and right wing rumors about the rise in the Haitian population in Springfield.

Staff members are also registering and certifying infants for WIC benefits, helping to secure wrap-around services for individuals completing tuberculosis treatment, translating materials about lead poisoning and collaborating with area health providers to provide comprehensive eye exams and glasses for children in need.

Over recent years, Springfield’s health care system has been strained due to the influx of thousands of Haitian migrants who have legally settled in the city.

DeWine has committed more than $2 million to help Springfield city leaders bolster services for all residents, hire Haitian translators and enhance driving education for newcomers.

His office has also supported the opening of a school based health center, another resource students and their families can access.