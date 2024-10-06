© 2024 WYSO
Springfield's newest mobile health unit reducing patient backlog

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published October 6, 2024 at 10:31 AM EDT
Image, people walking into a mobile health unit.
Kathryn Mobley
/
WYSO
Clark County has a second mobile health unit. Administrators hope it will provide more, affordable options to residents who have basic health needs.

Springfield’s newest mobile health unit is staying busy. Within a week of its opening, medical staff have seen almost 100 patients, most getting vaccines.

Gov. Mike DeWine authorized funds for this second mobile unit after almost two weeks of bomb threats and right wing rumors about the rise in the Haitian population in Springfield.

Staff members are also registering and certifying infants for WIC benefits, helping to secure wrap-around services for individuals completing tuberculosis treatment, translating materials about lead poisoning and collaborating with area health providers to provide comprehensive eye exams and glasses for children in need.

Over recent years, Springfield’s health care system has been strained due to the influx of thousands of Haitian migrants who have legally settled in the city.

DeWine has committed more than $2 million to help Springfield city leaders bolster services for all residents, hire Haitian translators and enhance driving education for newcomers.

His office has also supported the opening of a school based health center, another resource students and their families can access.

Local & Statewide News Clark County
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937) 952-9924
