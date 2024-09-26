© 2024 WYSO
New local program offers reduced passport fees for veterans

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published September 26, 2024 at 3:14 PM EDT
Two dark blue passport books with gold lettering and eagle symbol, one book is on top of the other.
U.S. State Department
/
U.S. State Department
U.S. passports

A new service aims to save local veterans some money.

All five Montgomery County Auto Title locations will provide free passport processing for veterans applying for a new passport.

To take part, veterans must provide a valid county issued military ID, DD214 paperwork, an Ohio driver’s license with Armed Forces indication, or U.S. military retired ID.

And veterans should know that while the local fees — amounting to roughly $50 — are waived through this program, it doesn't cover the federal processing fees to the U.S. Department of State. Those can range from $130 to more than $200.

See the State Department website for more detailed fee information.

The Montgomery County Clerk's office says they don't require an appointment, but one is suggested. The fee waiver is “a small token of appreciation to veterans for their service to our country,” the clerk's office says in a news release.
Jerry Kenney
