Dayton men receive life sentences for murder of DEA task force officer Jorge DelRio

Two Dayton men were sentenced in federal court to life in prison for their roles in the narcotics case that caused the 2019 death of Dayton Police Detective and DEA Task Force Officer Jorge DelRio.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Nathan Goddard shot DelRio and was sentenced Sept. 16 to life plus 10 years.

Cahke Cortner was convicted of multiple narcotics and firearms charges. Cortner was sentenced today to life plus five years in prison.

Prosecutors say Goddard shot DelRio in 2019 while the detective was executing a search warrant.

Their co-defendant Lionel Combs III pleaded guilty just before the start of trial to maintaining a drug premises.

