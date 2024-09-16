© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Springfield's CultureFest canceled due to safety concerns

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published September 16, 2024 at 12:10 PM EDT
Springfield officials cancel CultureFest due to safety concerns
Screenshot
Springfield officials cancel CultureFest due to safety concerns

Springfield’s CultureFest has been canceled.

The city said in a statement that the cancellation is due to recent threats and safety concerns.

The festival is an annual event event that celebrates diversity, arts and local culture. This year it was scheduled for Sept. 27 and 28.

City officials, along with state and local law enforcement, say in a statement that canceling the event is “the most responsible course of action to prevent any potential risks to attendees, staff, vendors and volunteers.”

“We deeply regret having to cancel CultureFest, as we know it is a beloved event for our community,” said City Manager Bryan Heck. “However, the safety of our residents and visitors must come first.”
Tags
Local & Statewide News Downtown Springfield
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
See stories by Mike Frazier