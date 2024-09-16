Springfield's CultureFest canceled due to safety concerns

Springfield’s CultureFest has been canceled.

The city said in a statement that the cancellation is due to recent threats and safety concerns.

The festival is an annual event event that celebrates diversity, arts and local culture. This year it was scheduled for Sept. 27 and 28.

City officials, along with state and local law enforcement, say in a statement that canceling the event is “the most responsible course of action to prevent any potential risks to attendees, staff, vendors and volunteers.”

“We deeply regret having to cancel CultureFest, as we know it is a beloved event for our community,” said City Manager Bryan Heck. “However, the safety of our residents and visitors must come first.”