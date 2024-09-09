Parts of Ohio under an open burn ban as drought continues

The dry weather has prompted the State Fire Marshal to order a ban on open-burning in some parts of Ohio.

This ban applies to all counties currently declared to be in an exceptional or extreme drought condition as defined by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

No counties in southwest Ohio are currently under such a declaration, but that could change as the region is expected to go without rain for much of this week.

Ohio counties under the open burn ban as of Sept. 6 are: Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Fayette, Gallia, Guernsey, Harrison, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Jefferson, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Perry, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Tuscarawas, Vinton, and Washington.

A map of current drought conditions in Ohio is can be found here. The map is updated every Thursday.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources urges all Ohioans to take special precautions due to the dry conditions, whether they are in a county impacted by the ban on open burning or not.

“Familiar things like vehicle exhaust pipes or an unattended campfire could quickly ignite dry fuels,” said Wayne National Forest Supervisor Lee Stewart. “We’re asking the public to be careful with outdoor fire. If you’re outdoors this season, please be observant and report smoke or flames to emergency authorities right away. Our fire and law enforcement personnel are ready to serve and respond when needed.”

Residents can take measures to prevent accidental wildfires such as avoid burning trash and debris, keeping grass trimmed, not discarding cigarettes and other smoking materials outside, postponing fireworks, and avoiding open cooking fires or campfires. Additionally, farmers should regularly check their equipment for any irregularities that can lead to a brush or crop field fire.

Dry grasses, shrubs, dead leaves, and fallen pine needles are all examples of plant materials that can fuel wildfires. ODNR says most of the plant materials in Ohio that can fuel wildfires are currently dry and will stay this way until we have significant rainfall.

Our planet is heating up. Join WYSO and the NPR network this week as we focus on the search for solutions to climate change.