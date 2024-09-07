Dayton Children's launches $75M campaign, expands mental health services

Dayton Children’s Hospital has been devising ways to better address the community’s growing youth mental health needs.

In 2019, the hospital opened its existing mental and behavioral health inpatient unit. Now, they’re working on a 100,000-square foot-addition to their campus.

It's new Mathile Center for Mental Health and Wellness is still under construction. And, this Thursday, it launched a new fundraising campaign meant to allow them to “Do More.”

The “Do More” campaign has a $75 million fundraising goal. Jena Pado, the hospital’s Chief Development Officer, said the money will help address growing mental health concerns, invest in modern technologies and facilities, and chip away at the socioeconomic barriers to care.

“Health care is evolving rapidly, and an increasing number of children face complex medical conditions that urgently demand the latest technologies and innovation and care models,” Pado said. “Clearly, those cost money and our kids deserve the very best.”

The new building will feature 50 in-patient beds for mental health patients, almost doubling what they now have. It has pro-mental health features like central, outdoor terrace and sensory spaces.

And, patient rooms are accommodated for mental health crises: In-room bathrooms won’t feature a traditional door, rather, a hingeless, padded barrier for privacy.

The Mathile Center for Mental Health and Wellness has the framework for patient rooms, open lobby and outdoor terrace.

The family of Clay Mathile – a local billionaire and philanthropist who died last year – pledged an additional $3 million as part of a community challenge that the foundation will match donations dollar for dollar.

“We have adopted a very aggressive, very expensive strategic plan here in children's to address what is the crisis of this generation of mental health,” Pado said. “From early prevention to crisis and inpatient and back out in the community, Children's is here to support our kids.”

Lauren Mathile is a third generation philanthropist and said the family is undivided in their investment in the community’s mental health.

“Investing in the mental health of our children is one of the most important things that we can do,” Mathile said. “Every single child in Dayton and around the world deserves the chance to grow up in an environment where they feel supported, valued and understood.”

Dayton Children’s cites suicidal ideation and depression as the top two reasons for admission to in-patient care at Dayton Children’s.

“Growing up as the first truly digital generation, I witnessed firsthand how my family, friends and peers have struggled with mental health issues and I have experienced this myself as well,” Mathile said. “Some face anxiety, others battle depression, and too many feel they have nowhere to turn. My personal experience has shown me how critical it is to have strong, accessible mental health services, especially for our children and teenagers.”